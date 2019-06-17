Build backed

A DEVELOPER has been permitted to build a two-bedroom house on a vacant plot in Whitchurch Hill.

Kingfisher First, of Woodley, will build the two-storey property on land next to Rose Cottage in Hill Bottom.

Five neighbours said it would be overdevelopment and too close to other properties but South Oxfordshire District Council approved it, saying it would safeguard the character of the area.

Meanwhile, the council refused plans by Lord Hamer for a two-storey detached home in the grounds of Chambers Place, in Goring Heath, saying the site in Woodcote parish wasn’t earmarked in the village neighbourhood plan.