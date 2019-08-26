Monday, 26 August 2019

Autumn show

THE Goring Heath and Whitchurch autumn show will take place at Goring Heath parish hall on Saturday, September 7 from 2.30pm to 4pm.

Entrants will compete for 11 trophies in more than 60 categories of fruit and vegetables, flowers and floral arrangement, art and handicraft, baking, preserves and photography. Residents of both villages are eligible.

Exhibitors should arrive from 9am for judging at 10.30am. The show will conclude with prize-giving and a raffle.

For more information, visit www.whitchurchon
thames.com

