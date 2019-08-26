Monday, 26 August 2019

History talk

A TALK on the mapping of archaeological sites in the Chilterns will be given at Goring Heath parish hall at 8pm on September 19.

Dr Edward Peveler will talk about finds made in South Oxfordshire and discuss how laser technology can be used to chart features such as hill forts.

The talk has been arranged by the Whitchurch and Goring Heath History Society.

Non-members are welcome in return for a £3 fee, which includes coffee and biscuits.

