Monday, 16 September 2019

New head of pre-prep

THE Oratory Preparatory School has appointed a new head for its pre-preparatory department.

Kate Oakley, who joined the independent Catholic school in Goring Heath this term, was previously head of pre-prep at St Martin’s Ampleforth Preparatory School in North Yorkshire.

She said: “I’m really looking forward to meeting the children and their families as communication between parents, pupils and the school is essential to my role.

“I believe in being a visible and positive role model with a sense of humour and taking an active part in day-to-day events.

“I’m passionate about children’s formative years and believe in respecting each pupil as an individual.”

