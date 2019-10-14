Culture cash

Monday, 14 October 2019

PUPILS in year 8 at the Oratory Preparatory School in Goring Heath raised almost £17,000 for children in rural South Africa.

They organised a series of activities including a “big camp out”, a baking competition, a Mother’s Day plant sale and silent auction.

Proceeds went to the Goedgedacht Trust’s Path Onto Prosperity programme and a group of 38 pupils stayed at the trust’s South African headquarters as part of a nine-day sports and culture tour of the country.

