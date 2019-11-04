Prep joins group of top schools

THE Oratory Preparatory School in Goring Heath has become part of a worldwide group.

The independent Catholic co-educational day and boarding school is now run by Bellevue Education, which has 19 private schools in Britain and two more in France and Switzerland.

Headmaster Rob Stewart said: “This represents an amazing opportunity for the school as we enter an exciting new chapter and I am delighted.

“The vision, ethos and educational approach which are so dear to us sit brilliantly with Bellevue’s approach. I believe we can look forward to an exciting future for all pupils, parents and staff.”

Bellevue chief executive Mark Malley said: “I felt the school would be a natural fit as we share the same values — providing an educational environment that challenges, nurtures, excites and involves every pupil.

“I’m delighted to welcome the school and look forward to working with Rob and his dedicated team.”

The group was founded in 2003 and also has links to the Bellevue Place Education Trust, which runs free schools in London.

Its education director is Gregg Davies, former headmaster of Shiplake College.