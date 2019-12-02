New year quiz

Refurbishment of school play area and buildings
MORE than £250,000 worth of improvements are ... [more]
Monday, 02 December 2019
A QUIZ will be held at the parish hall in Goring Heath on February 8 at 8pm.
Tickets cost £12 per head for teams of six, which includes a meal of fish and chips.
For more information, call 0118 984 2056 or email bnt@waitrose.com
02 December 2019
More News:
Refurbishment of school play area and buildings
MORE than £250,000 worth of improvements are ... [more]
POLL: Have your say