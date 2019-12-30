Monday, 30 December 2019

Children run away from Father Christmas

ABOUT 50 children attended an arts and crafts-themed Christmas party at Goring Heath parish hall.

They took part in a range of activities including bauble decorating and making a pop-up Christmas card. They also enjoyed a visit from Father Christmas, who handed out presents.

Organiser Theresa Elsome, whose husband Nick helped to run the grotto, said: “It was pretty full-on and chaotic. We’ve spoken to a lot of parents, who said their children had a wonderful time but some of them ran away from Father Christmas!”

