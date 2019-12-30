Children run away from Father Christmas

A RUNNING club has been launched for people ... [more]
Monday, 30 December 2019
ABOUT 50 children attended an arts and crafts-themed Christmas party at Goring Heath parish hall.
They took part in a range of activities including bauble decorating and making a pop-up Christmas card. They also enjoyed a visit from Father Christmas, who handed out presents.
Organiser Theresa Elsome, whose husband Nick helped to run the grotto, said: “It was pretty full-on and chaotic. We’ve spoken to a lot of parents, who said their children had a wonderful time but some of them ran away from Father Christmas!”
30 December 2019
More News:
POLL: Have your say