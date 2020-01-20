Monday, 20 January 2020

Twinning agm

THE annual meeting of Whitchurch and Goring Heath Twinning Association will be held at the Old Stables in Whitchurch high street on Tuesday, February 11 from 7pm.

It will include a discussion of the upcoming visit to La Bouille in France, which is likely to take place on the first weekend of May. All are welcome to attend.

