Monday, 24 February 2020

Spring show

THE Goring Heath and Whitchurch spring show will take place at Goring Heath parish hall on March 28.

Exhibitors should arrive from 9am for judging at 10.30am and the public may visit from 2.30pm. Refreshments will be available.

Eleven trophies will be awarded in eight categories.

• The photography themes for the summer show on September 5 will be a local landscape, wildlife or a summer activity.

