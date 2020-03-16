Crash victim

A MAN from Wallingford died in a three-car crash near Goring Heath.

The 41-year-old was killed when a Fiat Panda, a Fiat Punto and a SsanYong Rodius collided on the A4074 at the junction with the B4526 Deadmans Lane at about 8.35pm on Monday, March 2.

Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses.

They have refused to release the full identity of the victim.