Military-style training base

WORK to convert part of the old RAF Woodcote air base into a training centre for private and military security personnel could begin soon.

Former serviceman Damion Morphy has sought consent from South Oxfordshire District Council to start landscaping the site near Goring Heath and conducting other work to mitigate the impact on its surroundings.

He already has permission to build a steel-framed barn on the field off the B4526, plus five smaller training huts, a wash block and 32 parking places. These will host courses in skills ranging from first aid to close protection techniques for bodyguards.