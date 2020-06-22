Monday, 22 June 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Military-style training base

WORK to convert part of the old RAF Woodcote air base into a training centre for private and military security personnel could begin soon.

Former serviceman Damion Morphy has sought consent from South Oxfordshire District Council to start landscaping the site near Goring Heath and conducting other work to mitigate the impact on its surroundings.

He already has permission to build a steel-framed barn on the field off the B4526, plus five smaller training huts, a wash block and 32 parking places. These will host courses in skills ranging from first aid to close protection techniques for bodyguards.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33