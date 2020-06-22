Barn house

Vandals damage memorial bench for tragic teenager
A BENCH which commemorates a young man who died ... [more]
Monday, 22 June 2020
A DISUSED farm barn in Goring Heath is to be converted into a house.
Joanna Worsley has been granted planning permission by South Oxfordshire District Council for the scheme at Bensgrove Farm, off the B4526, which raised no objections locally.
22 June 2020
More News:
Vandals damage memorial bench for tragic teenager
A BENCH which commemorates a young man who died ... [more]
Couple renew wedding day vows exactly 50 years later
WITHOUT love marriage doesn’t work, but for one ... [more]
POLL: Have your say