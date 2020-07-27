Mill rethink

School will stay and expand for time being
GORING Primary School has committed to expanding ... [more]
Monday, 27 July 2020
PLANS to build houses on the site of the Pennyroyal saw mill at Goring Heath have been withdrawn by the applicant.
The landowner was seeking consent for six units on the plot off Long Toll, near the southern edge of Woodcote.
Goring Heath Parish Council opposed the idea, saying it didn’t respect the area’s character.
27 July 2020
More News:
School will stay and expand for time being
GORING Primary School has committed to expanding ... [more]
Play equipment off-limits as council say rules ‘unclear’
PLAY equipment in Goring will remain off-limits ... [more]
POLL: Have your say