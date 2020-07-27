Monday, 27 July 2020

Mill rethink

PLANS to build houses on the site of the Pennyroyal saw mill at Goring Heath have been withdrawn by the applicant.

The landowner was seeking consent for six units on the plot off Long Toll, near the southern edge of Woodcote.

Goring Heath Parish Council opposed the idea, saying it didn’t respect the area’s character.

