Monday, 02 November 2020

Horse ring approved

PLANS to build a private riding arena on land at Goring Heath have been given the go-ahead.

Emma Dag, of Spring Cottage in Cold Harbour, wants to install the 800 sq m ring on a 0.7-hectare plot opposite her home.

South Oxfordshire District Council approved the the scheme, saying it was “relatively modest” with no external lighting.

Goring Heath Parish Council didn’t object on the condition that the site remains unlit and for private use only.

