Green councillor to share new role of ‘tree champion’

A PARISH councillor in Goring Heath has been appointed a “tree champion” by South Oxfordshire District Council.

Peter Dragonetti, who represents Kidmore End and Whitchurch ward on the authority, will promote woodland conservation and tree-growing schemes and help officers produce a tree strategy.

Councillor Dragonetti, who represents the Green party, will share the role with Conservative councillor Ian Snowdon, who chairs the council’s planning committee.

The pair will educate the public about how trees protect the environment and can improve people’s health. They will also speak to community groups and town or parish councils about making the most of the statutory protections applied to trees.

The role was created when the district council declared an ecological emergency earlier this month. This recognises that plant and animal habitats are threatened by human activity and it must protect them.

In 2019, the council declared a climate emergency, recognising the need to stop man-made climate change. Last year it appointed a River Thames “champion”, Councillor Jo Robb (Green), who represents Woodcote and Rotherfield ward. A motion to appoint the tree wardens was passed unanimously after Cllr Snowdon outlined the threats to trees from unauthorised development.

It read: “Our beautiful and mostly green district is that way because of our amazing countryside and wildlife which should be protected and enhanced.”

Cllr Dragonetti said: “We’ll be raising awareness of how trees and woodlands have an important role in tackling the climate and ecological emergencies. We want to encourage more tree planting initiatives and for people to learn how they can help support conservation work across South Oxfordshire.”