Monday, 29 March 2021

Litter blitz

A LITTER blitz will take place in Goring Heath between 10am and noon tomorrow (Saturday).

The parish council, which has organsised the event, says people should meet at either the parish hall car park or Crays Pond crossroads and the former post office, where councillors will be waiting.

Bags will be provided but gloves will not.

