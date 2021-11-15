Speed limit is reduced at last

THE speed limit on the main roads through Crays Pond have been reduced from 40mph to 30mph.

The change follows a

23-year campaign by Goring Heath Parish Council.

The new limit has been introduced on the sections of Goring Road and Reading Road which pass through Crays Pond and meet at a junction.

New 30mph signs have been erected next to the Crays Pond welcome signs.

There is also a sign announcing that new speed restrictions are in place.

These sections of the roads are close to homes and the parish council argued the limit should be in line with a residential area.

New 40mph speed limits have been introduced in the sections leading up to the 30mph zone before the road returns to the national speed limit of 60mph.

The change was agreed in November following a series of crashes and near-misses at the village crossroads.

The issue was first mentioned in parish council minutes as far back as 1997.

Goring Heath parish clerk Amanda Holland said: “Although these changes have taken many years to implement, they will now be an essential factor in ensuring the safety of our local residents at this junction.”

The full cost of the work will be met by Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority.