Second woman in car chase terror

A WOMAN has told of her terror after being chased by a man in a car as she drove home in the dark.

She was forced to stop by the other driver who then followed her along a country lane with headlights on full beam before she managed to get away.

This was an almost carbon copy of an incident in the same area two days before, as the Henley Standard reported last week.

The woman, who is a volunteer vaccinator from Goring Heath, was driving home from Marlow via Sonning Common on January 3, when she noticed a car, believed to be a Ford Fiesta, following her as she made her way along B4526 just before Deadman’s Lane. Her 28-year-old daughter was in the passenger seat.

She said: “There was no one behind me as I turned on to the B4526 but then I looked back and there was a car tailgating us and going at full speed. I started to think, ‘This is not funny’. Before a blind bend he overtook me and forced me to stop and reversed back into me to see which way we were going. There is a fork there and he moved forward to see which way I took. He did a U-turn and chased us along Deadman’s Lane. He was chasing us on full beam, driving very aggressively and it was very scary.

“My daughter called my husband and the driver must have seen her phone shining in the dark and gave up and went the other way.

“I was just concentrating on getting back home. It’s usually very quiet around there and this was terrifying.

“I would have felt a lot worse of it wasn’t for my daughter. I reckon he saw her phone and that scared him away. There was no way I could have made that phone call if I had been on my own.

“I was terrified because it’s an unusual situation and really unexpected in this quiet area.”

The woman said she hadn’t seen the driver or his car’s registration plate because it was dark and she was focusing on getting as far as she could.

But her daughter said he was a young man with bleached blond hair who was driving a white hatchback.

The woman said: “I called the police when I got home and they said the safest thing to do if something similar happened was to drive to a police station or a hospital but the closest hospital is all the way back in Reading and most people don’t know where the closest police station is.”

The woman contacted the Henley Standard after reading the article about the first incident on the same stretch of road on January 1.

She said: “I was really pleased that you ran that story on the front page.

“When this happened to me I felt really insecure. I didn’t know what to do to get rid of him as he had a faster car than mine.

“Something like that has never happened to me before. He is a menace and I think he is making people feel very scared and unsafe. If this is a joke to him, it’s not funny for the victim.”

In the first incident, a 38-year-old health worker was followed home at around 9pm after a 12-hour shift. She was driving home to Goring from the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading when she noticed an Audi was tailgating her.

As she turned off the A4074 on to the B4526 towards Goring, the other driver came up beside her as if trying to overtake and to make her stop. She couldn’t see the car’s registration plate or the driver because it was dark. Before she reached Crays Pond, she turned into a lane and parked in a driveway of a house and knocked on the door pretending she lived there.

The driver then drove away and when she was sure they had gone, she went back to her car and called her mother as she was too scared to drive home.

She told the Henley Standard this week that she had been terrified of driving in the dark ever since.

She said: “This needs to be stopped — I’m happy that someone else has come forward, despite the circumstances, and I would really like to know who they are.

“They could be anyone, planning to do something really serious. They could get someone one day and really hurt them. The way they drove was really strange, it was not normal. If it was a prank, it was really not funny.

“I wondered if they knew I was on my own, if they had seen me leaving the hospital or the garage I stopped at. I had my NHS lanyard so maybe they are actually targeting health workers.”

Thames Valley Police said they were investigating but didn’t believe the incidents were linked. They appealed for anyone with information about the silver Audi A3 or white Ford Fiesta being driven erratically on those days or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward.