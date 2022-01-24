‘Excellent’ rating for prep school

AN independent school in Goring Heath has been awarded top marks by inspectors.

The Oratory Prep was rated “excellent” by the Independent Schools Inspectorate following a visit in November.

The inspectors scored the school highly for quality of education, pupils’ personal development and welfare, health and safety, accommodation and complaint handling.

Their report says: “Pupils have excellent knowledge and skills across all areas of the curriculum.

“Early years foundation stage children have excellent levels of knowledge of the world around them because of the very many sensory and engaging activities provided for self-exploration.

“Older pupils have outstanding scientific skills. They use equipment confidently to investigate changes in the state of materials.

“Pupils have highly developed physical skills. For example, they confidently lead their peers in hockey warm-up drills, demonstrate accurate rugby passing skills and play in sound formation with clear understanding of rules.”

The report also said the children had “outstanding” communication skills in all areas of speaking, listening, reading and writing and they listened to one another in class.

A high proportion of pupils achieve entry to their first-choice senior schools with many gaining scholarships in sport, academic and creative subjects.

Headmaster Rob Stewart was “thrilled” with the report.

He said: “We offer a diverse, stimulating and challenging curriculum with subjects interconnected and an emphasis on skills-based learning for life.

“The inspectors’ description of our pupils being ‘excellent decision-makers with outstanding communication skills’ and ‘outstanding collaborators with the ability to work exceptionally well with each other to achieve common goals’ is indicative of our approach to education.”

Mark Malley, chief executive of Bellevue Education, which runs the Oratory Prep, said: “The excellent results achieved are a testament to the commitment and dedication shown by staff on a daily basis.

“It is reflective of the school’s strong commitment to pastoral care, wellbeing and providing a well-rounded education for every child.”