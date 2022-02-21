GORING Heath and Whitchurch Garden and Craft Show will take place at Goring Heath Parish Hall on Saturday, April 9.

There will be competitions for gardening, vegetables, crafts, baking and photography.

Entries are welcome from residents of Whitchurch, Whitchurch Hill and Goring Heath. Entry forms will be available from the end of March.

The themes for the photography competition are scene from a bridge, a celebration and a water activity. Flower arranging categories are colours of spring, miniature arrangement and arrangement in a mug.

Craft categories are a decorated picture frame, a knitted item and a patchwork or quilted item. Art is a vase of spring flowers, a picture of lambs and sheep and an Easter bonnet.

Children can enter an Easter picture, four Easter bunny biscuits or a small vase of three different spring flowers.

Baking and preserves should be a jar of orange marmalade, marmalade cake, cheese scones and fruited apple and almond tea loaf.

Exhibitors are requested to set up in the hall between 9am and 10.15am. Judging will take place from 10.30am and the show will open to the public at 2.30pm. Prize-giving will take place at 3.30pm.

Tea, coffee and cake will be on sale.