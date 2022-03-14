Monday, 14 March 2022

How to grow hemp

A HEMP farm in Goring Heath will hold a seeding event to teach people how to grow the plant.

The farm lost its licence to sell hemp in 2019 but is running a campaign against the licensing laws by encouraging people to grow hemp without a licence.

The “overthrow the regime” event will take place at the farm on the Hardwick Estate from Friday, April 29 at 5pm to Monday, May 2 at 1pm.

Attendees will learn about hemp and how to plant, maintain and harvest it and about what can and can’t be made with the hemp seed, stem and flower under UK regulation.

There will be interactive workshops to pack seeds and in the evenings there will be live music and dancing. For tickets, visit hempen.co.uk/
shop/donation/liberate
hempseedingevent

