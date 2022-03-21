Villages to light beacons

BEACONS will be lit in Goring and Goring Heath to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

They will be among thousands of beacons across the country to be lit at 9.45pm on Thursday, June 2, the first of a special four-day bank holiday weekend.

The Goring Heath beacon will be at Coombe End Farm and there will also be a bonfire to which residents are invited.

Farmer Jon Hatt is organising the event with the parish council, which is considering having a bar or barbecue.

In Goring, a beacon will be lit at St Thomas’s Church in Manor Road and there will be singing, a band, a choir and bagpipes.

A beacon will also be lit at Chalkhills Farm in Whitchurch on Friday, June 3. This will be visible from the village green.

The Whitchurch Green Team is organising the display with the farmer.

The Roy Bailey Big Band has been booked to play on the village green from 2pm to 4pm on Saturday, June 5.