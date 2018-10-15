School help

Monday, 15 October 2018

A WOMAN is seeking donations to help build a new school in Sierra Leone.

Sue Hookway, 72, of Wallingford Road, Goring, is to fly to Africa on October 26 and then spend about a week in Destiny Village, a new settlement which has been built by the Christian charity Mission Direct.

She will be part of a team helping at Destiny Grace Academy, which is due to open in January.

Mrs Hookway, a retired teacher who worked at Goring Primary School, will be training teachers.

She will take supplies including uniforms, stationery and sports equipment.

To make a donation, email srhookway@btinternet.com Contributions must be received by next Friday.

