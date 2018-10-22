Monday, 22 October 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Tribute show

A LED Zeppelin tribute band is to perform in Goring for the fifth year running.

The Led Zep Project, featuring Henley musicians Andy Crowdy and Sam Wilkinson, will perform at the village hall next Friday with support from guitarist and singer Tom Michell, also from Henley.

Tickets cost £15 and are available from Inspiration in High Street or call John Calvert on (01491) 874492.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33