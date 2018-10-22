Tribute show

Village to have defibrillator if location found
A DEFIBRILLATOR is set to be installed in ... [more]
Monday, 22 October 2018
A LED Zeppelin tribute band is to perform in Goring for the fifth year running.
The Led Zep Project, featuring Henley musicians Andy Crowdy and Sam Wilkinson, will perform at the village hall next Friday with support from guitarist and singer Tom Michell, also from Henley.
Tickets cost £15 and are available from Inspiration in High Street or call John Calvert on (01491) 874492.
