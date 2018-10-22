Monday, 22 October 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Charity walk

GORING charity Changing Futures will stage its annual fund-raising country walk on Sunday.

Participants will gather at Stoke Row village hall at 9.45am for the 10km walk on local footpaths, returning for a home-made soup lunch.

Entry is £15 with all proceeds going towards educational projects in Swaziland.

To register, email vhamilton@doctors.org.net

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33