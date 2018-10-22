Charity walk

Village to have defibrillator if location found
A DEFIBRILLATOR is set to be installed in ... [more]
GORING charity Changing Futures will stage its annual fund-raising country walk on Sunday.
Participants will gather at Stoke Row village hall at 9.45am for the 10km walk on local footpaths, returning for a home-made soup lunch.
Entry is £15 with all proceeds going towards educational projects in Swaziland.
To register, email vhamilton@doctors.org.net
