Couple thrilled after cafe wins award for best brunch

A CAFE in Goring has won an award for serving the best brunch in the southern Chilterns.

Pierreponts in High Street was honoured by the Chiltern Society after being nominated by a customer and then impressing judges who made a secret visit.

Owners Steph and Phil Kingsland, who took over from Caroline and the late Stuart Pierrepont in 2015, collected their certificate at a ceremony in Berkhamsted on Wednesday.

The café, which serves breakfast, brunch, lunch and afternoon tea as well as hosting private parties and catering for events, was chosen for the quality of its food and service as well as the overall atmosphere of the premises.

It is the Kingslands’ second accolade after the café won the best customer service title in the 2016 Oxfordshire Restaurant Awards.

Mrs Kingsland, a former Macmillan nurse, and her husband, who runs a marketing consultancy, bought the business as they wanted a new challenge and are now planning to open a second branch at Harwell Science and Innovation Campus.

Mrs Kingsland said: “We had no idea that we had been nominated, nor that we were being judged.

“It was an amazing surprise and we were really chuffed because it has been an incredibly busy summer. The hot weather brought a lot of people in, which was great for business but incredibly hard work.

“Stuart and Caroline worked incredibly hard at building goodwill in the community but after more than three years at the helm, we can feel confident that this award is a good reflection of the work we’ve put in.

“We get a real mixture of locals as well as walkers and cyclists from further afield. Although we didn’t open for George Michael’s birthday celebrations this year, we do also get a lot of trade from visiting fans.

“I don’t think you can overestimate how tough it is running a café but it’s so lovely to spend all day meeting people and we’re very proud of how we’re doing.”