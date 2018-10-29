Mum with epilepsy holds rock concert for charity

A CHARITY concert at Goring village hall is expected to have raised at least £10,000 for the Epilepsy Society.

More than 200 people attended the event on Saturday evening, which featured a performance by The Lightyears, who originate from the village and headlined at the Gap Festival earlier this year.

The four-piece rock group, who have previously played at Wembley Stadium and the Glastonbury Festival, played a mixture of cover songs and original numbers from their five albums.

There was a raffle and silent auction with prizes including a signed cookery book by food writer and broadcaster Mary Berry, who lives in Henley, and another signed by chef Antony Worrall Thompson as well as meal vouchers for the Greyhound in Gallowstree Common, which he runs.

There were also contributions from several Goring businesses, including the Miller of Mansfield in High Street, which donated a meal.

The evening was organised by Sue Condie, who was diagnosed with a rare form of epilepsy in 2012 and has benefited from the charity’s support. She was struggling to find the right balance of medication to control the condition until she spoke with one of the charity’s consultants.

Mrs Condie, 54, has ictal asystole, in which the brain signals the heart to stop beating instead of triggering muscle spasms, which is more common.

The cause is unknown but is thought to be the result of a bout of meningitis that she suffered earlier that year.

Mrs Condie collapsed one evening while having dinner with her family and was taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading to have a pacemaker fitted.

In 2014, she and her husband Clive, 58, held their first fund-raising concert at the village hall.

This featured Derek Nash, a saxophonist from Jools Holland’s Rhythm and Blues Orchestra, who went to school with Mr Condie in Cheadle Hulme, and singer Louise Marshall.

The duo then played a concert a year for the next three years, raising between £10,000 and £13,000 each time. They weren’t available this year so Mrs Condie booked the Lightyears, whom she had watched performing at various functions in the area.

She was helped on the night by a team of volunteers who ran the bar and held collection buckets.

Mrs Condie, who has two daughters, Olivia, 17, and Alicia, 14, said: “It went really well. Everyone danced the night away and the band played brilliantly.

“We haven’t counted the proceeds yet but we’re hoping that it will be another good year and will have raised not just money but awareness of the condition and the great work of the Epilepsy Society.”

“I had never expected to be diagnosed with the condition at the age of 48. It was an incredible shock.

“I was very lucky to have my family around me when I had my first seizure, although it was very traumatic for everyone.

“I saw five consultants privately and none had come across my condition before so it was a struggle to find the right treatment until I found someone who was a consultant for the society.

“They’ve been so helpful and I don’t know where I’d be without them.”

To make a donation to the charity, visit https://mydonate.bt.com/

fundraisers/susancondie1