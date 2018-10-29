Bloom praise

THE Goring Gap in Bloom committee is to receive a formal letter of congratulation from the parish council.

This year the village won its fourth gold award in the small town category of Britain in Bloom’s Thames and Chilterns region.

Council chairman Kevin Bulmer said: “This is an even more impressive result than last time. The bar keeps getting raised and they just keep on meeting it so they should be thanked on behalf of the entire village for such sterling work.”