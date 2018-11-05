Christmas fair

GORING Primary School parent-teacher association’s Christmas crafts fair will be held at the village hall on the weekend of November 24 and 25 from 10am to 4pm daily.

All goods will be handmade by stallholders, including artist Chris Scoby Smith, from Whitchurch, Milldown Pottery, of Goring, and Goring and Cleeve Pre-School.

Other stalls will be selling ceramics, stained glass, turned wood, cushions, stuffed toys, paintings, greetings cards and jewellery.

There will also be a raffle with prizes donated by local businesses and children's activities. Entry is £1.50 and free to under-16s.