Scary songs

Steel rail gantries ‘should be made more attractive’
METAL gantries installed along the railway line ... [more]
Monday, 05 November 2018
THE Goring and Streatley Concert Band’s starter band will perform a series of Halloween-themed numbers in a concert at Goring village hall tomorrow (Saturday) from 7.30pm.
Tickets cost £10 for adults and £5 for children and are available from the Inspiration gift shop in The Arcade.
05 November 2018
