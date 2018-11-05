Sale success

Monday, 05 November 2018

AN antique and bric-a-brac shop in Goring raised £904 for Childline.

Barbara’s, off Station Road, sold items donated by villagers in aid of the charity over the weekend of June 23 and 24, when fans of the late George Michael celebrated what would have been his 55th birthday.

The shop raised more funds by selling copies of that month’s Goring Gap News magazine.

