Party survey

Monday, 26 November 2018

PUBLIC consultation has begun on plans for a second party in Goring in honour of George Michael.

The parish council is asking residents if they support a repeat of the celebrations held in Rectory Garden in June to mark what would have been the singer’s 55th birthday.

The event, organised by Terry Daniels, from Milton Keynes, raised more than £9,000 for ChildLine.

Some villagers welcomed the extra visitors but others were disturbed by the music.

To take part, visit https:
//bryanurbick.survey.fm/
george-michael-consultation
-goring

