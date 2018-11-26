Christmas market day

A CHRISTMAS market will be held at The Arcade, off Goring high street, next Saturday (December 1) from 10am to 5.45pm.

Market traders will run stalls while businesses will offer special discounts from 2pm. There will be live music, a Punch and Judy show, fire engines from the village station and Santa’s grotto upstairs at the Chocolate Café.

At the same time, the annual Goring festive food fair will be held in the village hall with dozens of local producers selling turkeys, confectionery, preserves, condiments and more.

Goring Free Church will serve refreshments and hold activities for children.

At 6pm, a Christmas tree donated by the Yattendon Estate will be switched on in Rectory Garden, followed by carol singing and a brief performance by the Goring and Streatley Concert Band.

Pierreponts café will sell mulled wine, mince pies and soft drinks and there will be a collection in aid of ABF The Soldiers’ Charity.

The Wheel Orchard car park will be free to use all day and on subsequent Saturdays before Christmas.