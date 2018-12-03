Hundreds attened Christmas fayre in aid of new school minibus

A CHRISTMAS craft fayre was held in Goring to raise money for a new minibus for the village primary school.

Hundreds of people attended the event at the village hall on Saturday and Sunday.

There were 27 local stallholders selling handmade goods, including Chris Scoby-Smith, from Whitchurch, who sold prints and postcards of her collages, and the Garden Room florist and Milldown Pottery, of Goring.

Pupils from Goring and Cleeve Pre-School were selling bags of “reindeer food” for children to leave out for Santa and also had a face-painting stand.

Volunteers from the parent-teacher association sold home-made cakes and hot drinks and there was a raffle with prizes donated by local businesses including chocolates and bottles of fizz.

The fayre was launched almost 40 years ago and was run by the Goring and District Twinning Association until 2016, when the PTA took over. The school needs to raise £30,000 for the monibus.

Mairead Herlihy, who organised the fayre with Debbie Hedley, said: “It went incredibly well. We had so many people through the door and it was very busy.

“We’ve had some lovely feedback from the stallholders, who loved the fact that it was celebrating local producers and felt well-looked after with free teas.

“The fayre is a good fund-raiser for us and we’re so pleased that it attracts a large number of people from the wider Goring community and not only those who have a direct connection with the school.”

The event was sponsored by e Warmingham state agents in High Street, Goring.