Gift of music

AN Epiphany concert will be held at St Thomas’s Church in Goring on January 5 at 3pm.

The programme by Goring Chamber Choir will explore the meaning of gift-giving from the story of the three wise men to the Twelve Days of Christmas.

Tickets (£10) will be availble on the door.

