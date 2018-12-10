Gift of music

A NEW parking area for junior football teams in ... [more]
Monday, 10 December 2018
AN Epiphany concert will be held at St Thomas’s Church in Goring on January 5 at 3pm.
The programme by Goring Chamber Choir will explore the meaning of gift-giving from the story of the three wise men to the Twelve Days of Christmas.
Tickets (£10) will be availble on the door.
10 December 2018
More News:
New £22,000 learning hub opened at junior school
A NEW learning hub has been opened at Robert ... [more]
Taylor quick off the mark at Watlington 10km race
MORE than 80 people took part in a ninth edition ... [more]
POLL: Have your say