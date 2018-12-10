Bridge repair

A NEW parking area for junior football teams in ... [more]
AN historic railway crossing in Goring is to be given a makeover.
Network Rail has been granted planning permission to refurbish Gatehampton viaduct, a Grade II listed Victorian bridge.
It will replace missing or damaged bricks, fill or stitch cracks and shore up the northern side on the bank of the River Thames with concrete bags.
