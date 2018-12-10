Monday, 10 December 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Minibus cash

A CRAFT fair at Goring village hall raised at least £3,380 for Goring Primary School.

Hundreds of people attended the event on November 24 and 25, where dozens of stallholders were selling homemade homewares, stuffed toys and festive gifts.

The proceeds, which will be topped up by match funding from sponsors and supporters, will go towards the school’s £30,000 appeal for a new minibus.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33