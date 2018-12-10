Minibus cash

A CRAFT fair at Goring village hall raised at least £3,380 for Goring Primary School.

Hundreds of people attended the event on November 24 and 25, where dozens of stallholders were selling homemade homewares, stuffed toys and festive gifts.

The proceeds, which will be topped up by match funding from sponsors and supporters, will go towards the school’s £30,000 appeal for a new minibus.