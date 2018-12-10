Minibus cash

A NEW parking area for junior football teams in ... [more]
Monday, 10 December 2018
A CRAFT fair at Goring village hall raised at least £3,380 for Goring Primary School.
Hundreds of people attended the event on November 24 and 25, where dozens of stallholders were selling homemade homewares, stuffed toys and festive gifts.
The proceeds, which will be topped up by match funding from sponsors and supporters, will go towards the school’s £30,000 appeal for a new minibus.
10 December 2018
More News:
New £22,000 learning hub opened at junior school
A NEW learning hub has been opened at Robert ... [more]
Taylor quick off the mark at Watlington 10km race
MORE than 80 people took part in a ninth edition ... [more]
POLL: Have your say