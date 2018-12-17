Charity toll

Couple want to rebuild home in flood-prone road
A COUPLE from Wargrave want to rebuild their home ... [more]
Monday, 17 December 2018
THIS year’s Children in Need collection at Goring bridge raised £4,182.55.
Firefighters from the village station collected change from motorists in buckets from morning to dusk on November 16. Pierreponts café in High Street, Goring, provided refreshments.
17 December 2018
Villagers mark start of Christmas season three times in one day
THREE Christmas celebrations were held in Goring ... [more]
Volunteers clear leaves from churchyard in the rain
MORE than 20 volunteers braved the rain to clear ... [more]
