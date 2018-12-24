Monday, 24 December 2018

New art group

AN art group for Goring residents could be launched next year.

Several residents are considering the idea following the success of the art activities at this year’s Gap Festival.

The group would meet in the village and encourage people to share skills and techniques with one another as well as socialising.

Anyone who is interested should email Jane Dipple at janedipple@yahoo.co.uk

