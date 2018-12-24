Pavement barrier removed

WORK has begun on widening the pavement in Wallingford Road, Goring.

Contractors for Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, have removed the metal barrier on the corner junction with High Street.

Temporary traffic lights were set up while the work was carried out on Monday.

This will give pedestrians, especially those with prams and buggies, a wider berth when negotiating the corner and remove a hazard at head height for wheelchair users.

It is hoped the council will now start discussions with Network Rail about removing the older, rusty crash barrier immediately to the south, which narrows the pavement by several inches.

This would create space for the railway fence to be moved further back, in turn allowing enough room for two wheelchairs or buggies to pass each other without one having to move into the road.

The Goring mobility issues group has campaigned for years for the fence to be moved and has pledges of up to £12,000 towards the work, including £5,000 from Goring Parish Council.

It would be the last stage in a long-running project to improve access to the station.

Two years ago, lifts were added to the station’s new footbridge following a campaign by the group, which was supported by Henley MP John Howell.