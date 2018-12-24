Woman launches shop only months after losing father

THE daughter of a Goring retailer who died earlier this year has launched her own business in the village.

Tiyah Hernandez Pierrepont, 23, has opened Faulkner and Wells, which sells homeware and gifts, at the former Ruby Pepper womenswear premises in High Street.

She is working in partnership with her stepmother Caroline Pierrepont, who still runs the Goring Grocer delicatessen, which she founded with her late husband Stuart in 2015.

The new shop bears his middle name and Mrs Pierrepont’s maiden name respectively.

The couple moved to the area about 18 years ago and first ran the White Lion at Crays Pond before opening Pierreponts café in Goring high street, which is now run by Phil and Steph Kingsland.

They had wanted to move to a smaller unit and perhaps open a cookware shop but the deli kept them too busy and the plans were put on hold when Mr Pierrepont died suddenly in May, aged 60.

Miss Hernandez Pierrepont, whose first job was waitressing at the café, said she had resurrected the idea as she wanted to run a small business.

She and Mrs Pierrepont leased the two-storey unit in October. It had been refurbished by Goring estate agent Warminghams following a burst pipe which caused heavy fooding and considerable damage. The women spent about three weeks painting and decorating the interior with guidance from Ilka Weiss, a professional set and stage designer, who lives next to Mrs Pierrepont in High Street.

Furniture maker Andrew Lord, from Ipsden, gave them a display table free of charge.

They invited friends and relatives who make clothing and homewares to sell their goods in the shop and then found additional suppliers through contacts, trade shows and approaching businesses on social media.

The stock includes knitwear, candles, crockery, fragrances, books, cookware, kitchen attire and dog accessories.

Miss Hernandez Pierrepont, who graduated with a degree in English literature and art history from the University of Edinburgh last year, said: “I’ve always enjoyed working in customer service and hospitality. My older brother Olly is a chef so I suppose it runs in the family.

“We obviously needed to step back for a while after Dad passed away but then we learned that Ruby Pepper wasn’t moving back in and Caroline didn’t want to lose the opportunity as it was the perfect space for this shop.

“She asked me to run it alongside her and I was very happy to get involved. I was quite nervous because it’s a big responsibility but Caroline has been incredibly helpful.

“She’ll always give me guidance when I need it but at the same time she gives me a lot of independence as she’s very busy with the Goring Grocer. Our first week was much busier than we had hoped and we sold out of a lot of things.

“It was quite a challenge ordering more stock because all our suppliers are quite small-scale and are already busy over the festive season. We ended up having to bring some new people on board.

“It has been a steep learning curve but we’re getting a lot of positive feedback. Everyone has been really complimentary — they like being able to find out everything about the person who made each item and buying things that will last.

“I love the fact that everyone wants to have a chat as well as taking a keen interest in what we offer.

“Goring is also the kind of place where all the independent businesses work together to support each other, for example, Mary S Interiors next door helped us choose the paints when we redecorated.

“We’re also very careful not to stock similar items to Goring Hardware as we want them to continue doing well.”

Miss Hernandez Pierrepont is pleased to be following in her father’s footsteps.

She said: “I wanted Dad’s name to be a part of it as it feels like the business is still in the family and it’s nice to have that legacy.

“He was a very well-known figure and when he died everybody commented on how friendly he was.

“He was a very warm, funny man who would always stop to say hello and ask how your day was going, whether he was in the kitchen or going for one of his walks after work. The community was very supportive after we lost him.”