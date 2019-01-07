Bloodied man sparks alert

A MAN sparked a police alert when he was seen leaving a public toilet in Goring with blood on his trousers.

Several police cars raced to the village after a member of the public spotted him walking out of the facility in the Wheel Orchard car park at about 1.15pm on New Year’s Eve.

Officers searched the area as they were worried for the man’s welfare and feared he might need medical help but they could not find him.

The man was described as “older looking” and was pushing a bicycle.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 and quote reference number 493 of December 31.