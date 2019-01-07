Monday, 07 January 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Bloodied man sparks alert

Bloodied man sparks alert

A MAN sparked a police alert when he was seen leaving a public toilet in Goring with blood on his trousers.

Several police cars raced to the village after a member of the public spotted him walking out of the facility in the Wheel Orchard car park at about 1.15pm on New Year’s Eve.

Officers searched the area as they were worried for the man’s welfare and feared he might need medical help but they could not find him.

The man was described as “older looking” and was pushing a bicycle.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 and quote reference number 493 of December 31.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33