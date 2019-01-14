Bus service expanded as trial

A BUS service linking Goring, Whitchurch and Whitchurch Hill with Reading has expanded again after being cut due to low passenger numbers.

Going Forward, which is based in Goring and run on a non-profit basis by resident Mike Ward, is now running its 142, 145, 146 and 148 buses on Wednesdays as well as Saturdays.

The “parks route” services, which run between Goring and Reading via Basildon Park and Beale Park, Pangbourne, Whitchurch and Whitchurch Hill, Crays Pond, Chazey Heath and Caversham, used to run every weekday but there wasn’t enough demand to make it viable.

However, the operator now hopes to still break even by running it on two days a week. It is doing so on a trial basis and may have to cut it again if the numbers don’t add up.

The buses will also stop at the Royal Berkshire Hospital and the Brunel and Reading Gate retail parks, all in Reading, as well as the town centre and the 24-hour Tesco superstore at King’s Meadow.

The timings have also changed so the morning bus leaves Whitchurch and Whitchurch Hill about 15 minutes earlier than usual. There is also a longer wait in Reading before return journeys to Goring depart.

For the full revised timetable, visit www.going

forwardbuses.com, follow Going Forward Buses CIC on Facebook or leave a message on 07484 605888.

Meanwhile, the company is looking for volunteer drivers and encourages anyone with a minibus entitlement on their licence to get in touch.

Volunteers are also needed for general administration duties.