Opening gig

Finally, rowers move into new £350,000 boathouse
GORING Gap Boat Club has moved into its new £350,... [more]
Monday, 21 January 2019
A JAZZ septet led by trumpeter Steve Waterman, professor of trumpet at Trinity College of Music in London, will play the first concert of the Goring Gap Jazz Gig’s 20th anniversary year.
This will take place at the village hall tonight (Friday) at 7.30pm.
Tickets cost £15 and are available from the Inspiration gift shop in High Street or at jcjazz@btinternet.com
21 January 2019
More News:
Finally, rowers move into new £350,000 boathouse
GORING Gap Boat Club has moved into its new £350,... [more]
Residents offered prepared response to development plan
CAMPAIGNERS are offering a prepared response to ... [more]
POLL: Have your say