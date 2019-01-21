Monday, 21 January 2019

Mystery night

A MURDER mystery evening will be held at Goring village hall to raise funds for the upkeep and improvement of the building.

Participants will have to solve the unexplained death of two well-known figures in the fictional village of South Goresden.

The evening includes a two-course meal and there will be a licensed bar.

Teams should have between five and eight people and entry is £20 per person. Smaller parties will be matched into teams.

For more information or to book, call Bryan Urbick on (01491) 871055 or
email b.urbick@consumer
-knowledge.com

