10km open for entries

ENTRIES are now open for this year’s Goring 10km, which will take place on Sunday, March 3.

Up to 1,200 runners will take part in the race, setting off from outside Storton Lodge in Icknield Road at 11am and following an anti-clockwise circuit through the surrounding countryside.

The route passes through South Stoke and returns to Goring via a section of the Ridgeway footpath, finishing on Bourdillon Field behind the village primary school in Wallingford Road.

Runners should arrive at 9am to collect their timing chips. A small number of places may be available on the day. Sports massages will be available after the race.

The prizegiving ceremony for the best runners in each of 12 age and gender categories will take place at 12.15pm.

Entry before February 26 costs £19 online (club runners £17) and £25 on the day, if available. Participants must be aged 15 or over.

Organisers are urging runners who don’t live in the village to come by train to minimise congestion.

For more information, visit www.goring10k.com

The race is organised by Goring Primary School’s parent-teacher association and the proceeds will go towards the school’s £30,000 minibus appeal.