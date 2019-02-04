New house by river approved

A COUPLE have been granted planning permission to knock down their riverside house in Goring and replace it with another as well as garden room.

David and Vanessa Higgins intend to demolish The Pavilion, a former tennis pavilion that was converted into a house in the Fifties, and build a five-bedroom property on the 0.53-hectare site near the Thames Bank retirement flats.

They originally wanted to build a new boathouse and river inlet as well but the parish council objected, saying it looked more like a commercial building and didn’t respect the village conservation area.

The council withdrew its objection when these were replaced with a single-storey garden room.

The two-storey main building would be in a contemporary style with a flat roof and rectangular outline and partly overhanging a lake to “evoke a boathouse aesthetic”.

Planning officers said it wouldn’t be visually intrusive despite a height increase from 5.65m to 7.5m because of the “significant amount” of natural screening from trees and hedges on the low-lying plot.

They said the design was “an interesting approach that attempts to draw strong sympathetic links to the area and its relationship with the River Thames while avoiding an overwrought Victorian or Edwardian pastiche.”