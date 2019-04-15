Singers raise £700 for charities with fun rehearsal
A SINGING group in Sonning Common performed ... [more]
Wednesday, 17 April 2019
GORING Chamber Choir will present a spring concert of traditional folk songs and dances at St Thomas’s Church on May 11.
The programme will be directed by Frances Brewitt-Taylor and feature accompanists Olivia Canolle playing Norwegian dances and Lyric Pieces by Grieg on piano.
Tickets cost 10 or £5 for full-time students.
15 April 2019
