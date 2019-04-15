Meeting date

Singers raise £700 for charities with fun rehearsal
A SINGING group in Sonning Common performed ... [more]
Wednesday, 17 April 2019
THE Goring and Streatley Amenity Association’s annual meeting will take place in the garden room at the village hall at 8pm on April 30.
15 April 2019
More News:
Singers raise £700 for charities with fun rehearsal
A SINGING group in Sonning Common performed ... [more]
Children rewarded with chocolate after Easter egg hunt
MORE than 100 children took part in an Easter egg ... [more]
Drunk-driver jailed for smash that killed former footballer
A MAN has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years ... [more]
POLL: Have your say